National act to perform at Super Bowl event in West Palm

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James is scheduled to announce Thursday morning a national musical act that will headline a free, family fun Super Clematis by Night event. The announcement happens at 10 a.m.
The mayor, Mayor of Palm Beach County Dave Kerner, Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia C. Baker and VP of Partnerships & Marketing, Miami Super Bowl Host Committee, Brian D. Bishop will all speak about the Official Palm Beach County Miami Super Bowl Host Committee Celebration.
The Super Clematis by Night celebration will happen on Thursday, Jan. 30, just days before the Super Bowl.
The city says this is the fourth time the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee has selected Clematis by Night to be the place for its Palm Beach County pre-party.
The event will feature football-themed activities, a turf playing field, marching bands, bouncy obstacle courses, NFL players and mascots, giveaways and much more.
It will be held on the waterfront at 101 N. Clematis St. from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
You can watch Super Bowl LIV on our partner station, WFLX FOX 29, on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
