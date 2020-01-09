New Chick-fil-A open for business in Delray Beach

The newest Chick-fil-A in South Florida opened for business Thursday morning in Delray Beach.
Chopper 5 flew over the fast-food restaurant, located at 4823 W. Atlantic Ave., at 6:15 a.m. and spotted about 100 people lined up outside for the chance to win Chick-fil-A food for a year!
Hours for the restaurant are 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.
The 4,000-square-foot restaurant features a 140-seat dining room that includes a community table with recycled Coca-Cola chandeliers and a two-story, indoor children’s playground area.
Chick-fil-A said this location also has a curbside parking spot for catering pick-ups and mobile orders.
Delray Beach’s first Chick-fil-A opened in March 2015 at 1800 S Federal Hwy.
