New Chick-fil-A open for business in Delray Beach
January 9, 2020 at 6:40 AM EST - Updated January 9 at 6:48 AM

The newest Chick-fil-A in South Florida opened for business Thursday morning in Delray Beach.

Chopper 5 flew over the fast-food restaurant, located at 4823 W. Atlantic Ave., at 6:15 a.m. and spotted about 100 people lined up outside for the chance to win Chick-fil-A food for a year!

Hours for the restaurant are 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.

The 4,000-square-foot restaurant features a 140-seat dining room that includes a community table with recycled Coca-Cola chandeliers and a two-story, indoor children’s playground area.

Chick-fil-A said this location also has a curbside parking spot for catering pick-ups and mobile orders.

Delray Beach’s first Chick-fil-A opened in March 2015 at 1800 S Federal Hwy.

