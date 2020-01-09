PBSO: Deputy pinned between cars during takedown

A Palm Beach County deputy was injured on Thursday afternoon after getting pinned between two cars during a crime takedown, the sheriff's office says.
The sheriff's office said a suspicious vehicle, a maroon Dodge pickup truck, was spotted in the area of Military Trail and Purdy Lane around 1 p.m.
When deputies tried to pull the truck over, the driver suddenly sped away.
About an hour later, around 2 p.m., undercover deputies located the suspicious vehicle at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Greengate Circle, north of Greenacres.
The undercover deputies approached the truck and demanded the people inside get out.
The male driver did, but the passenger slid over to the driver’s seat, put the vehicle in reverse, and stepped on the gas. The truck struck a deputy and his cruiser, pinning him between the cars, according to PBSO.
The pickup truck eventually crashed into a fence, and the driver took off on foot. A K-9 team captured him nearby.
The sheriff's office said the deputy was taken to a local hospital, and his injuries are not considered to be life threatening.
Two men and a woman are in custody and charges are pending, according to the sheriff's office.
The deputy and the suspects have not been identified.
Our FOX 29 news crew said there were at least a dozen PBSO cruisers at the scene, and they were stopping residents from getting into the community.
Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are investigating.
