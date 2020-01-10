Anti-war rally in Stuart

Several dozen people gathered in Stuart Thursday at the north end of the Roosevelt bridge for a ‘No War With Iran’ rally.
Athena Maggio organized the rally through MoveOn.Org as one of potentially hundreds of similar rallies nationwide.
Maggio said they fear that war might be imminent with Iran following President Trump’s actions in the rising military conflict with Iran.
“This is to let Trump and his administration and Congress all know that we the people do not want another war,” Maggio said.
People at the rally held anti-Trump signs, anti-war signs, and pro-peace signs.
“We do not want any further provocation and escalation of this situation with Iran,” Maggio said.
Rosemary Westling was among those attending the rally.
“I think it shows support for our members of Congress and I think it brings awareness to the situation and the issue,” Westling said.
Several people showed up in support of President Trump and his recent actions including the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
“He’s still our president, whether you like it or not,” said Erik Ella. He drove two hours to attend the rally.
He believes fears of any possible war are unfounded.
“We’re not there. Not there at all,” Ella said.
Anthony, who did not want to be identified by his last name, waved a pro-Trump sign along US 1.
“Something was done to protect this country, to protect our freedom,” Anthony said. “There’s a lot of support here, as you can see. A lot of support. A lot of thumbs up.”
Maggio said she was glad to see people exercising their right to be heard.
“We’re participating in our right to democracy. I mean, what is more American than that?"
