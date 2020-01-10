Delray Beach firefighters responded to 2,447 falls in 2019

Delray Beach firefighters say they responded to nearly 2,500 emergency calls in 2019 involving people falling, and are offering advice to help residents stay safe.
According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, crews responded to 2,447 falls last year, including 1,882 in which people suffered injuries.
Falls were the most frequent type of call that Fire Rescue received last year, the agency said.
Firefighters offer this advice for staying safer inside your home:
- Exercise regularly to build strength and improve your balance and coordination
- Take your time getting around, and be aware of your surroundings
- Keep stairs and walking areas clear of electrical cords, shoes, clothing, books, magazines, and other items
- Improve lighting in and outside your home
- Use non-slip mats in the bathtub and on shower floors
- Install grab bars on the wall next to the bathtub, shower, and toilet
- Wipe up spilled liquids immediately
- Be aware of uneven surfaces
- Use only throw rugs that have rubber, non-skid backing
- Stairways should be well lit
- Wear sturdy, well-fitting shoes (low-heeled shoes with non-slip soles are best)
If you want Delray Beach Fire Rescue to come to your home to do a safety check, call 561-243-7400.
