Jupiter Christian School President Dave Breslin resigns following controversy

Jupiter Christian School president, Doctor Dave Breslin, has resigned following a controversy.
According to school officials, Breslin violated school policy by being alone with a student.
Jupiter Police Department says that an investigation has determined that there was no improper contact with the student, but the school board determined that Breslin violated employee policies and he decided to resign.
Jupiter Christian School released the following statement regarding the former president's resignation:
No more information was immediately available.
