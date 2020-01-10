Jupiter Christian School President Dave Breslin resigns following controversy

"The safety, security, privacy and education of our students is our highest priority. All faculty and staff at Jupiter Christian School are mandatory reporters; therefore, the Board of Directors was alerted to a situation involving one of our students and the previous president. As required by law, the Board has to report this incident to the local police department and did so within approximately one hour of notification. Following an investigation by the Jupiter Police Department, it was deemed there was no impropriety or improper contact. However, it was evident that the president violated our employee policies, including being alone with a student in a room not open to viewing. Therefore, this solely became an employment issue and the president has resigned. Jupiter Christian School, along with the student's family, have requested that the student's name be publicly withheld in compliance with the family's wishes and to protect the identity of a minor. We remain committed to providing the best environment and education for Jupiter Christian School students."