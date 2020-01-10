Jupiter Farms soccer facility voted down

Palm Beach County Commissioners voted down a controversial plan on Friday to build an indoor soccer facility and several outdoor soccer fields on a 20-acre plot of land in Jupiter Farms.
The unanimous decision was met with applause from residents who packed the commission meeting.
Ben Glinsky, who helped create the Rise FC soccer club in Jupiter, wanted to build a massive soccer facility on land he bought at Indiantown and Rocky Pines Roads.
However, the project would've required the land to be rezoned from rural residential to commercial recreation.
Neighbors feared rezoning the land would've opened the door to more development down the line.
