Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SUPER BOWL-HUMAN TRAFFICKING
Worker help sought to combat Super Bowl human trafficking
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida law enforcement officials are asking hotel workers, ride-hailing service drivers and security personnel to be alert for human trafficking during next month's Super Bowl. They want to be notified of any suspicious activity. Authorities said at a conference Thursday that the people most often enslaved for sex work are young girls. They note that events such as the Feb. 2 Super Bowl provide a perfect setting for trafficking. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says the way to stop trafficking is to enlist everyone's help.
AP-US-TRUMP-FLORIDA THREAT
Feds: Security guard threatened Trump over Iranian's death
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida security guard is in jail after authorities say he threatened to kill President Donald Trump as retaliation for the U.S. military killing an Iranian general. The Secret Service says Chauncy Lump posted a live video on Facebook last week where he stated “he killed my leader and I have to kill” Trump. Agents say Lump periodically displayed a semi-automatic rifle while wearing white cream on his face and a towel wrapped on his head like a turban. Lump told agents he was joking. He was being held Thursday on $100,000 bail on charges of threatening the president.
FLORIDA ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
Florida chamber's economist predicts more jobs, population
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — An economist for Florida's leading business advocacy group predicts the state will continue to outpace the nation on key economic measures and add 200,000 new jobs this year. The Florida Chamber Foundation's chief economist, Jerry Parrish, said Thursday there's a low probability of a recession. Florida's population will continue rising, perhaps by as many as 900 new residents a day. But there will be plenty of jobs to go around, with nearly 285,000 open jobs. Florida ended 2019 with an unemployment rate of 3.1%. However, he also warned that a ballot proposal to hike the state's hourly minimum wage to $15 could cloud the outlook.
ENERGY DEREGULATION-FLORIDA
Florida high court nixes energy deregulation ballot question
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court is keeping a proposal to deregulate the state's energy industry off November's ballot. The court ruled Thursday that ballot language for the proposed constitutional amendment was misleading. A group called Citizens for Energy Choices has been gathering petitions to put the proposal on the ballot. It sought to give Floridians the right to buy energy from anyone they wanted instead of being tied to one utility.
AP-US-MOTHER-SLAIN-BIRTHDAY
Man convicted of beating mother to death with a baseball bat
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been convicted of beating his mother to death with a baseball bat. The Tampa Bay Times reports that 21-year-old Joshua Carmona was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder. He faces a life sentence. Defense attorneys didn't deny that Carmona killed his mother but argued there was no premeditation. Prosecutors cited Carmona's detailed confession, in which he described a conscious choice to kill his mother in March 2017 on her 39th birthday. Camrona told investigators that he repeatedly struck his mother, Tahirih D’Angelo, after showing her a banister that he’d smashed with a baseball bat.
JEFFREY EPSTEIN
Video in apparent Epstein suicide attempt is lost, US says
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say jailhouse video no longer exists of the area around Jeffrey Epstein's jail cell on a day he survived an apparent suicide attempt. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan told a judge Thursday that jail officials preserved video of the wrong jail cell and that a backup system also failed to capture footage because of technical issues. An Epstein attorney says the missing video deepens the mystery surrounding his suicide weeks later. An attorney for Epstein's former cellmate has requested a court hearing to determine what happened to the missing video.
OFFICER KILLED-CRASH
Florida motorcycle officer dies in early morning crash
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 50-year-old Florida motorcycle officer has been killed in a crash. The crash happened Thursday morning near Lakeland in central Florida. Polk County Sheriff's officials say the motorcycle drove over a raised concrete median and lost control. He was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later. Lakeland Police Officer Paul Dunn had been with the agency since 2013. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and two of his sons are currently serving in the military. Investigators are trying to determine whether another vehicle was involved.
AP-US-AP-EXPLAINS-IRAN-CYBER-THREATS
AP Explains: Not all cyber threats equally worrisome
WASHINGTON (AP) — Multiple local and state governments in the last week have reported what they say is suspicious cyber activity on their networks. The reports have come in the week since a targeted U.S. strike killed a top Iranian general. It's not clear that any of those actions was intended as retaliation, but there's no question that the current conflict with Iran has exacerbated cybersecurity concerns. But terminology matters. Not all cyber threats are equally troublesome, the work of a foreign government, or a precursor to the type of Russian interference seen in the 2016 election on behalf of President Donald Trump.
BC-US-HOAX CALLS-TEEN CHARGED
Prosecutors recommend probation for teen's hoax SWAT calls
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor in Ohio has recommended a one-year sentence with credit for time served for a 17-year-old boy charged with making hoax 911 calls to authorities in a half-dozen states. The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports David Dorbish Jr. entered guilty pleas Wednesday in court in Youngstown, Ohio, to multiple counts of making terroristic threats, making false alarms, identity fraud and telecommunications harassment. Dorbish was accused of making calls from his Youngstown home about hostage situations and other emergencies. A 2018 call to Dodge County, Wisconsin, shut down a highway. Authorities in New York, Florida, California, New Jersey and Indiana also received calls.
AP-US-DRIVER-TRAPPED-BY-MOTORISTS
Police: Drivers block man who hit school crossing guard
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say motorists used their cars to help block a man who fled after his vehicle hit a crossing guard near a Florida middle school. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon as students at Oak Grove Middle School were heading home. No students were injured, but Clearwater police say 78-year-old Ernest Comeau suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital. Sixty-eight-year-old Gregory Olson was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries and driving with a suspended license. He remained in jail on Thursday. A lawyer wasn't listed on jail records.