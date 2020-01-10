Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — Multiple local and state governments in the last week have reported what they say is suspicious cyber activity on their networks. The reports have come in the week since a targeted U.S. strike killed a top Iranian general. It's not clear that any of those actions was intended as retaliation, but there's no question that the current conflict with Iran has exacerbated cybersecurity concerns. But terminology matters. Not all cyber threats are equally troublesome, the work of a foreign government, or a precursor to the type of Russian interference seen in the 2016 election on behalf of President Donald Trump.