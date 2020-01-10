One person killed in Tri-Rail train vs. vehicle crash in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a fatal Tri-Rail train vs. vehicle crash Thursday evening.
The crash happened at 7:54 p.m. along Belvedere Road.
Police say It appears the vehicle, possibly a sport utility, stopped on the railroad tracks after traveling east in the westbound lane and was struck by a train heading south.
One adult was killed in the crash.
Traffic Homicide Investigators are on the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
