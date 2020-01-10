Palm Beach County superintendent reads to students

It was very special story time on Friday in one Palm Beach County classroom.
Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy read to second graders at Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens.
Dr. Fennoy read the book 'Last Stop On Market Street' and asked the students questions along the way.
The superintendent said literacy is the backbone of all learning.
"If you can read and you are literate, then math becomes easier, sciences, and so I just want to make sure they have a solid foundation so the rest of their school experience and life experience is not so challenging," said Dr. Fennoy.
Dr. Fennoy added it's very important that students meet the benchmark and are reading on grade level by third grade.
Friday's story time came ahead of Literacy Week, which happens later this month.
Scripps Only Content 2020