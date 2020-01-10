Report: Florida overtakes Texas for No. 1 growth state

Everybody is moving to Florida – or so it seems many days on our clogged, bumper-to-bumper highways and interstates.
New data compiled by U-Haul shows that the Sunshine State was the top state for population growth in 2019, overtaking Texas for the first time in four years. Florida was No. 2 in U-Haul's study from 2016-2018.
U-Haul says their "Growth State” data is calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state during a calendar year.
“Florida has been showing signs of growth for a decade,” said Miguel Caminos, U-Haul Company of Orlando president. “Central Florida is really booming. I can’t think of any major suburb where there aren’t home developments or new shopping centers being built.
West Palm Beach, Port St. Lucie and Boca Raton are among the top cities where residents are relocating to in Florida.
A separate U-Haul study showed that West Palm Beach was the No. 5 city for growth in America, followed by Port St. Lucie at No. 6 and Boca Raton at No. 15.
Top states for population growth in 2019:
- Florida
- Texas
- North Carolina
- South Carolina
- Washington
So, where are people not moving to?
U-Haul says California ranked 49th, and Illinois was 50th for the fourth time in five years.
Scripps Only Content 2020