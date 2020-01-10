46th annual Stuart Boat Show kicks off Friday

It’s all hands on deck as the countdown to the 46th annual Stuart Boat Show is ramping up. The 3-day event is the largest yet with more than 500 boats on display.
“We started this preparation weeks ago getting boats cleaned, organized, getting our inventory figured,” said MarineMax salesman Ted Jones.
More than 30 boats were added to this year’s show along with another tend on Dixie Hwy.
“The show is growing and we had a waiting list and we are trying to provide service to those that have been on a list for 2 years,” said president Skip Allen.
18,000 people are expected to attend and an estimated 25 million dollars predicted to be pumped into the local economy.
“We have lot of visitors and exhibitors coming into Martin County and the town of Stuart, we fill up an awful lot of hotels,” said Allen.
This year’s event will include an additional 200 feet of floating docks, 17 seminars for kids and adults, and the Ministry of Tourism from the Bahamas will be on-site to provide updates on recovery efforts post-Dorian, as well as promote resorts still open for business.
“Come to have fun, there’s a lot to see there’s a lot of good things to do, get here early, get here early for sure,” said Jones.
Event organizers say the most efficient way to get to the event is to park at the Martin County Executive Airport and take a courtesy shuttle that will be running each day during the event.
