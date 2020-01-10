VIDEO: Thief steals $3,000 worth of landscaping equipment

A Palm Beach County landscaping company is out $3,000 worth of equipment after a thief struck in the middle of the night.
Surveillance video showed a man approaching a storage trailer in the area of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Lawrence Road in suburban Boynton Beach around 1 a.m. on Thursday.
The owner of Superior Lawn & Home Repair told WPTV the thief sawed the locks off the trailer, got inside, then stole $3,000 worth of equipment, including a leaf blower.
The video then showed the crook casually walking back down the street carrying the load of equipment, before being picked up by someone in a white pickup truck.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the theft.
If you know who either of the people in the video are, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
