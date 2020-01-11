Family: Pahokee school bus driver injured in hit-and-run

A family wants answers after their loved one was hit and left lying in the road on 441 in Pahokee in between East Morgan Rd and State Road 15, Wednesday morning.
"They come through all the time at this speed and it's like that every time," Smamika Bryant said. "You know we need to find who did this."
Bryant says her 'God Brother," Lathan Kyles was on his way to work at Glades Academy Charter School in Pahokee when his car broke down.
“He was like I’m 45 feet away from the school. I’m like right here I can see it and by time he repeated that again I heard the scream and we lost contact,” she recalled.
Bryant says the driver took off. She says it happened around 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
“It’s jet dark,” she said.
Minutes later she says he was airlifted to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach. It was the news no mother wants to get. Milta Kyles says her son is a school bus driver and a pianist for their local church.
“You’re just like oh my gosh why did they hit him? Why didn’t they stop? You’re just what… you’re upset because you just don’t know,” Milta Kyles said.
More than two days later they still don’t know who hit him. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. As for Kyles, he is still recovering in the hospital.
“As a mother who is concerned, whoever did this we would love for them to come forward,” Milta Kyles said.
Scripps Only Content 2020