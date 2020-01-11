Police search for carjacking suspect in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Police are investigating a carjacking that ended in Palm Beach Gardens.
According to police, the carjacking originated in the 4700 block of Broadway Avenue in West Palm Beach just before 8 a.m. and officers chased the suspect northbound on I-95 and then east on PGA Boulevard, where the suspect bailed out of the vehicle.
Police are continuing their search for the suspect on foot with K-9 officers and from the air with a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office helicopter.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
