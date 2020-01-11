Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver near Vero Beach

SUBURBAN VERO BEACH, Fla. -- A Vero Beach woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver overnight in Indian River County.
At 1:14 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, an unknown vehicle was traveling west on Oslo Road approaching Citrus Spring Blvd. in what is believed to be the left travel lane.
According to witnesses, a 32-year-old female pedestrian was walking in the lane for unknown reasons.
After striking the woman, the vehicle continued traveling westbound and did not stop.
Florida Highway Patrol does not have information as to the make or model of the suspect vehicle.
