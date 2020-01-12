Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pat Maroon scored the game's only goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning tied a club record with their 10th straight win, 1-0 over the Philadelphia Flyers. They will look to set a club record for consecutive victories on Sunday night at New Jersey. The Flyers saw their five-game home winning streak halted. Philadelphia entered an NHL-best 14-2-4 at home.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Dru Smith scored 22 points and dished six assists to lead Missouri to a 91-75 victory over Florida. The Tigers (9-6, 1-2 Southeastern Conference), who entered the game ranked next-to-last in the league in scoring offense, tied their season-high point total. They shot a blistering 61.5% from the field and 63.2% from 3-point range. Kerry Blackshear led Florida (10-5, 2-1) with 22 points.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tre Scott recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds to lift Cincinnati to a 68-54 win over Central Florida. Keith Williams had 16 points and six rebounds for Cincinnati (10-6, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). Chris Vogt added 13 points and Jarron Cumberland had six assists. Collin Smith had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Knights (9-7, 0-4), who have now lost five straight games. Brandon Mahan added 13 points and Ceasar DeJesus had 12. The Bearcats have won three of their last four games and have outscored opponents by 44 points in the second half of the last two games.
HOUSTON (AP) — Ako Adams had 19 points to lead five Rice players in double figures as the Owls topped Florida International 92-78. Josh Parrish added 18 points for the Owls on Saturday. Chris Mullins chipped in 14, Drew Peterson scored 13 and Trey Murphy III had 12. Devon Andrews led the Panthers with 19 points and seven rebounds.
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Catto posted 19 points, including a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation that sent the game into overtime, and Florida Gulf Coast broke its eight-game road losing streak, narrowly beating Stetson 66-62 in overtime. Rob Perry led the Hatters on Saturday with 27 points.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee posted 14 points as Liberty beat Jacksonville 54-37. Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz had 12 points for Liberty (18-1, 4-0 Atlantic Sun Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Elijah Cuffee added 10 points. Caleb Homesley had seven rebounds for the home team. Jacksonville scored 12 first-half points, a season low for the team. David Bell had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Dolphins (8-10, 1-2). Diante Wood added 13 points.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — San Antonio Brinson ignited for 37 points — a single-game program record as well as his career best — and NJIT broke its seven-game road losing streak, defeating North Florida 78-66. Brinson, a 6-foot-8 junior forward, made 16 of 23 field goals as the Highlanders (4-12, 1-2 Atlantic Sun) handed North Florida its first conference loss and snapped the Ospreys' 10-game home win streak. Shyquan Gibbs tossed in a season-high 21 points and combined with Brinson to shoot 25-for-35. Wajid Aminu scored a season-high 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Ospreys.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Bailey had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Joe French added 20 points, and Bethune-Cookman defeated Coppin State 85-80. The Wildcats led 39-33 at halftime and kept the lead throughout the second half. They led 84-75 after a free throw by Leon Redd with 56 seconds remaining, then held on as Coppin State scored five of the last six points. Dejuan Clayton scored a season-high 23 points and had six rebounds for the Eagles, whose losing streak reached eight games.