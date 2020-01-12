Woman arrested for scalding woman in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A woman was arrested Sunday morning after she scalded a woman with hot water in downtown West Palm Beach.
Police responded to 101 South Clematis Street at 9:26 a.m. in reference to a female harassing a worker.
Officers learned that the victim was working at an event downtown on the waterfront and was unloading a truck when she felt an excruciating pain on her back.
When she turned around she saw a woman, later identified as 56-year-old Andrea A. Clarke, with a cup in her hand walking away from her.
At this point the victim realized her pain was caused by hot liquid being thrown at her back.
The victim said that Clarke never spoke a word to her and the attack was completely unprovoked.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and suffered first and second-degree burns, which will likely cause permanent disfigurement.
After Clarke acknowledged her Miranda Rights, she told officers that was walking down Clematis Street with a cup of hot water from Starbucks when she saw the victim unloading the truck and threw the hot water on her back.
Clarke could not give a reason as to why she threw the hot water, stating her head told her to do it, so she did it.
Andrea A. Clarke is charged with one felony count of Aggravated Battery and was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.
Clarke is from Kingston, Jamaica and her current address is listed as "at large" on the arrest report.
