Candy Cane Skate held for Boys Town of South Florida

Families of Boys Town of South Florida hit the ice Sunday with a Candy Cane Skate at the Palm Beach Skate Zone in suburban Lake Worth.
More than 200 families showed up for the event.
"It's so important for them to be able to enjoy a day where they can just relax, and there are people here to help out and to show them the way, to show that we have their back. We are here to support them 24/7 in all their needs," said Ariadne Reiman of Boys Town South Florida.
The organization helps children from Port St. Lucie to the Florida Keys with services including school education and parental support.
Scripps Only Content 2020