Child on bike hit by car in Jupiter
January 13, 2020 at 1:08 PM EST - Updated January 13 at 1:18 PM

A child was taken to the hospital on Monday morning after getting hit by a car in Jupiter, authorities say.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, crews responded to the intersection of Military Trail and Dakota Drive around 8:15 a.m.

Firefighters said a child, whose age and identity have not been released, was struck by a car while riding a bicycle and was found laying in the road.

Paramedics transported the child to a local trauma hospital.

No other details, including the child's condition, have been released.

