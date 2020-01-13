Child on bike hit by car in Jupiter

A child was taken to the hospital on Monday morning after getting hit by a car in Jupiter, authorities say.
According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, crews responded to the intersection of Military Trail and Dakota Drive around 8:15 a.m.
Firefighters said a child, whose age and identity have not been released, was struck by a car while riding a bicycle and was found laying in the road.
Paramedics transported the child to a local trauma hospital.
No other details, including the child's condition, have been released.
