Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-FBN-HALL-OF-FAME-JIMMY-JOHNSON
Super Bowl-winning coach Jimmy Johnson into Hall of Fame
Jimmy Johnson has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He who coached the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships in the 1990s. The hall announced his selection as part of a centennial class that was chosen on Wednesday by a special committee. Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher was revealed Saturday night as the other coach being inducted. Johnson was a successful college coach at Oklahoma State and Miami, where he won a national championship in 1987, before being hired in 1989 by new Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
SESSION-GOVERNOR'S PRIORITIES
DeSantis goals: teacher pay, E-Verify, environmental action
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pursuing an agenda this year that builds on some of his successes in his first year in office, including education, the environment and immigration. The Republican governor wants to raise the minimum teacher salary to $47,500, which would cost the state $600 million. He also wants lawmakers to approve E-verify, a system that checks whether someone can legally work. DeSantis is also pushing for a wide-ranging bill to help prevent blue-green algae blooms that have hurt the state's environment and tourism.
FIGHTER KILLED-CAR CRASH
MMA fighter dies in Florida car crash
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A mixed martial arts fighter has been killed in a car crash in South Florida. Authorities say 33-year-old Angel Corchado collided with a traffic light pole on Saturday at a highway exit ramp in Lake Worth Beach, Florida. The MMA fighter and instructor was also known as “El Jefe," or the boss, and lived in Boynton Beach. The professional fighter was a trainer at an MMA gym in Lantana, Florida, where he taught his last class Friday. The owner of the Combat Club gym told The Palm Beach Post that Corchado was preparing for an upcoming fight.
AP-US-NAVAL-AIR-STATION-SHOOTING
US to send home some Saudi military students after shooting
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a dozen Saudi military students could be removed from a military training program after an investigation into a deadly shooting by a Saudi aviation student at a Florida navy base last month. That’s according to a U.S. official who spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday. The 21-year-old Saudi Air Force officer, 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani, opened fire at the naval base in Pensacola, killing three U.S. sailors and injuring eight other people. The Justice Department has been investigating the incident as an act of terrorism.
NAVAL AIR STATION SHOOTING
US to send home some Saudi military students after shooting
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is preparing to remove more than a dozen Saudi military students from a training program after an investigation into a deadly shooting by a Saudi aviation student at a Florida navy base last month. That’s according to a U.S. official who spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday. The 21-year-old Saudi Air Force officer, 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani, opened fire at the naval base in Pensacola, killing three U.S. sailors and injuring eight other people. The Justice Department has been investigating the incident as an act of terrorism.
AP-US-MIAMI-BEACH-POLICE-SHOOTING
Officials: Police shoot man who stabbed Miami Beach officer
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot dead by Miami Beach police after he stabbed an officer on the iconic Ocean Drive. A spokesman for the Miami Beach police says the man died Sunday, and the officer remains in the intensive care unit of a local hospital, in stable condition. Officials say the officer was patrolling the popular street Saturday as part of a city initiative to increase police presence in South Beach, and talked to the man before he was stabbed. The attack prompted other officers to shoot the man. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.
AP-DELAYED SEX ASSAULT CASE
Decades-old case against ex-cop heading to court
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A long-delayed case of a former New York police detective accused of sexually assaulting a girl at his vacation home in Vermont is heading to court. Attorney General T.J. Donovan says a team from his office will be discussing the status in court Monday of the case against Leonard Forte. Forte, who lives in LaBelle, Florida, was charged with felony sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in 1987. He was convicted in 1988 but a judge ordered a new trial saying the prosecutor had been too emotional. WCAX-TV reports the case has been delayed after Forte said a terminal illness prevented him from traveling to Vermont.
GOLF COURSE ATTACK
Florida man accused of stealing golf balls, beating golfer
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man was arrested on charges he beat an elderly golfer after trying to steal his golf balls. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Tyler Dearden was taking golf balls from a golfer's bucket at an Ocala, Florida course. News outlets say the golfer told him not to do that, and went to report him. An affidavit says the suspect punched him and knocked him to the ground when he returned. The golfer suffered from a broken rib, bruises and cuts. Dearden told deputies he was defending himself because he was threatened with a golf club.
AP-US-TRICK-DADDY-ARREST
Rapper Trick Daddy arrested in Miami on DUI, drug charges
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say rapper Trick Daddy faces cocaine possession and driving under the influence charges after his arrest in Miami. The Miami Herald reports that an officer found the rapper asleep behind the wheel early Saturday morning when responding to reports of a driver hitting signs and running red lights in a Range Rover. An arrest affidavit said Maurice Young, the rapper's real name, told the officer he had about five drinks at a club. Investigators say he had slurred speech and smelled like alcohol. Young failed a field sobriety test and was taken to a station, where police say they found cocaine in his belongings.
BOAT RESCUE
5 teens rescued in Florida river after boat capsizes
FORT MYERS (AP) — Authorities say five teens were rescued after their boat capsized in a Florida river, throwing them into the water. The Lee County Sheriff's Office says a good Samaritan called for help and assisted crew members in the rescue in the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers. The teenagers were pulling a tube with the vessel when it capsized Saturday. The sheriff's marine units overheard a distress call while on patrol and quickly arrived at the scene. The teens were treated for minor injuries and released to their parents. They were wearing lifejackets.