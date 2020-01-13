Police: Pistols, rifles stolen in Port St. Lucie burglary

More than a dozen pistols and rifles were stolen from the St. Lucie Shooting Center early Monday morning, according to police
Investigators said an alarm went off between 4 and 4:30 a.m. but it wasn't until an employee arrived hours later that the break-in was discovered.
Detectives said two masked men were seen on surveillance video inside the business.
They said it appears the pair used a drill and pry bar to force their way inside.
Detectives are working on several leads but ask anyone with information to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273 TIPS.
