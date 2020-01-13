Teachers head to Tallahassee to rally for public education

Dozens of Palm Beach County public school teachers and supporters gathered early Monday morning to head to Tallahassee to participate in the "Take on Tallahassee" rally for public education.
Teachers from across the state will descend on the Capitol the day before Florida’s legislative session begins.
The teachers say they will focus on several issues including overall funding, teacher pay, teacher shortages and local control for school districts.
Leaders of the Classroom Teachers Association in Palm Beach County say they expect about 200 teachers, retirees and supports to participate.
Teachers who are going to Tallahassee are required to use a personal day to miss work. The rally is expected to begin around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Edith Pride, Boca Raton Elementary School teacher, is passionate about her mission.
"You don’t tell the doctor how to do his job or the lawyer how to do their job but you want to dictate to teachers who have gone to school. Who know what to do, who work with children every day how to do our job? Stay in your lane and I promise we’ll stay in ours,” said Pride.
“We’re ready. We’re geared up to tell the Legislature that we need more money for more schools, safety for our kids and overall we just need some help to fund public schools,” said Michelle Pringle, a teacher at Pioneer Park Elementary School in Belle Glade.
WPTV's Meghan McRoberts will be traveling with teachers from the Treasure Coast and will have coverage of the events throughout the day.
Scripps Only Content 2020