10 things you should know about impact windows

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Thinking about installing impact windows ahead of hurricane season? Storm Tight Windows is giving some tips on what you should know before you install impact windows in your home.
1. Should You Do-It-Yourself or Hire a Professional?
You may have heard this said… “measure twice – cut once”. When installing new Impact Windows this couldn't be any truer. Accuracy of the Impact Window measurements, proper installation of the Impact Window, the correct Impact Window type and the fit of the Impact Window will ultimately ensure you will enjoy maintenance free, energy efficient Impact Windows that will last the life of your home. Whether you are replacing vinyl, wood or metal windows, these types of projects often require additional expertise and work. If you do choose to hire a professional, look for a professional companies that have multiple years in business and a proven track record of completed jobs and satisfied customers. In addition, you want to choose a company warranties their installation work and parts in writing.
2. Consider how long you will live in the home after you have your new Impact Windows installed?
If you want to get the highest return on your Impact Window and investment here are some things to consider. All Impact Windows are expensive however all are not created equally. While look, sound reduction, functionality, energy savings and virtually no maintenance are all benefits of choosing a high quality Impact Window, remember that when selling your home, vinyl windows recoup an average of 78% of the initial investment according to Remodeling Magazine’s 2014 Cost vs. Value Report. Having 100% Virgin Vinyl windows is a hot selling point to people looking to buy your home especially if the Impact Window manufacturer transferable warranty to the new homeowner. If your goal is to get a return on your Impact Window investment from the energy savings and any homeowners insurance discounts it may take less time than you think. After about 5 years, high-quality Impact Windows will virtually pay for themselves when you consider the energy savings and homeowners insurance discounts the Impact Windows a high-quality Impact Window will provide.
3. Do your homework and suffer through the sales pitch.
In addition to doing research online or asking family and friends who have replaced windows for advice, make sure you make the time to see the windows for yourself. Most people do not like to sit through sales presentations however if you are considering making such a large investment into your home you should educate yourself. The best way to get a crash course in Impact Windows and to ensure you know what you are buying, is to schedule some in home estimates from a few reputable companies. Reputable companies will bring out window samples for you to see, they will clearly explain the details of the warranty and will leave you will a written estimate. If the company has credible, third-party endorsements such as News Networks, Radio Programming Sponsorships that’s a huge plus. These organizations use strict criteria to evaluate manufacturers and products and reputations. If a company or product makes their list, they will most likely make yours.
4. Now that you’ve narrowed your options, learn the language for energy efficiency.
ENERGY STAR is a joint program of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy designed to help you save money and protect the environment though energy efficient products and practices. The NFRC (National Fenestration Rating Council) is a third-party, non-profit organization that independently tests and certifies all ENERGY STAR qualified windows so you can compare the energy and performance features.
The NFRC label can be found on all ENERGY STAR qualified windows, doors, and skylights and provides performance ratings in five categories:
U-Factor measures the rate of heat transfer and tells you how well the window insulates. U-factor values generally range from 0.25 to 1.25 and are measured in Btu/h·ft2·°F. The lower the U-factor, the better the window insulates.
Solar Heat Gain Coefficient (SHGC) measures the fraction of solar energy transmitted and tells you how well the product blocks heat caused by sunlight. SHGC is measured on a scale of 0 to 1; values typically range from 0.25 to 0.80. The lower the SHGC, the less solar heat the window transmits.
Visible Transmittance (VT) measures the amount of light the window lets through. VT is measured on a scale of 0 to 1; values generally range from 0.20 to 0.80. The higher the VT, the more light you see.
Air Leakage (AL) measures the rate at which air passes through joints in the window. AL is measured in cubic feet of air passing through one square foot of window area per minute. The lower the AL value, the less air leakage. Most industry standards and building codes require an AL of 0.3 cf·m/ft2.
Condensation Resistance measures how well the window resists water build-up. Condensa- tion Resistance is scored on a scale from 0 to 100. The higher the condensation resistance factor, the less
5. Make a comparison checklist
You’ve determined that price, energy efficiency, warranties and service are going to be key factors in selecting the right company Impact Windows company for the job. Now its time to develop a comparison checklist to determine which products and companies can provide the highest level of Impact Protection at the best possible price.
6. Narrow your options on PRICE.
Does the price of the window include items like permitting, handling any Homeowners Association Compliance issues, accessories you may need as well as installation? Consider which features are most important to you … price, Impact Rating, quality of materials, energy efficiency, warranties and repair, appearance and design, and ordering and installation.
7. Narrow your options on WARRANTIES.
Ask how long the warranty is good for and read the fine print. Does the warranty cover air leaks and broken seals and if so, for how long? Does the warranty cover labor and glass breakage? Is the company reputable and what recourse do you have if they go out of business? Do they carry liability insurance, workers compensation insurance and are they licensed to work in your state? Do they have national backing by a third-party such as Better Business Bureau? Is the warranty transferable to the next homeowner?
8. Narrow your options on ENERGY EFFICIENCY.
If your home is located in a warmer, sunny climate, the Solar Heat Gain Coefficient measurement will be more of a consideration. Consider heat-reflective Low E glass and insulating Argon Gas to not only block the sun’s rays in the summer but to prevent heat loss in the winter.
9. Narrow your options on QUALITY and DURABILITY.
For life-long durability, choose solidly constructed frames with steel, reinforced sashes that prevent warping, and sloped sills to remove rainwater. Look for double fin mylar weather stripping, double ventilation locks, and fusion-welded sash and frame. Are the windows custom manufactured for your specific home? Are the products American-Made?
10. Narrow your options on APPEARANCE and DESIGN.
Use an online tool to explore style and color options. Experiment replacing a double-hung window with a bay window or adding wood-grain trim. Visit a window showroom for ideas and invite a professional consultant to bring samples to your home so you can visualize the possibilities!
Replacing your windows should be a highly satisfying home improvement project. One that not only saves you energy and increases the value of your home, but also adds comfort, security and beauty inside and out. As South Florida’s #1 Impact Window Manufacturer, Storm Tight Windows is here to help. If you’d like more information, please call them at 1 (877) WINDOWS, or complete the contact form on their website.
