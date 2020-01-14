Armed robbery suspect sought in Indian River County

Authorities say they are looking for an armed-robbery suspect who was wearing a distinctive outfit.
Surveillance video released by the sheriff's office showed the person wearing a yellow and gray "EVERLAST" hooded sweatshirt. He also had on dark jeans, white sneakers and gloves and a black face mask.
They say he targeted the Neighborhood Grocery located at 8718 20th St., in Indian River County Monday around 5 p.m.
Investigators described him as a white man about 6'02" tall and between 230-240 pounds.
The sheriff's office released audio of the suspect's voice and it hopes someone recognizes the man.
If you have any information you are asked to call Public Safety Dispatch at 772-978-6240 and refer to case # 2020-6824 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.
