Business owners boast benefits from Lake Worth Beach name change

The rich and vibrant art scene made Lake Worth Beach the perfect fit for the Eclective Boutique.
The clothing store is looking forward to celebrating its upcoming one-year anniversary on Lake Avenue.
Eclective Boutique is one of several emergency storefronts in the downtown district that opened right before the city experienced a major transition.
Last March, voters agreed to change the city’s name to Lake Worth Beach.
City limits extend from the coastline to west of I-95 by Boutwell Road.
Even though business owners are reporting an increase in tourist spending, many have noticed there’s something missing in the city.
Much of the signage throughout Lake Worth Beach has not been updated to reflect the name change.
“We went through a process that took a couple of years.
So the colors the designs were going to change anyway and it was already being funded,” said Michael Bornstein, City Manager of Lake Worth Beach.
Bornstein says plans were already in the works to replace outdated signs throughout the city.
“We want to see people moving into the city and some new units being built to help balance poverty. As [new residents] demand more services and goods in our commercial areas that will hopefully create jobs as well,” added Bornstein.
Updates to the signage are expected to be completed by the end of the summer.
Scripps Only Content 2020