Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo after one season. Coach Doug Marrone made the decision the day his assistants returned from a brief break following the regular-season finale. It's the second time in 13 months that DeFilippo has been let go. Minnesota fired him in December 2018 after less than one year on the job. He landed in Jacksonville and was reunited with quarterback Nick Foles. “Flip” was Foles' quarterbacks coach in Philadelphia in 2017, the season when the Eagles won the Super Bowl. The Jaguars ranked 20th in total offense and 26th in scoring under DeFilippo.
UNDATED (AP) — Baylor climbed to No. 2 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll after resounding road wins over Texas Tech and Kansas last week. Gonzaga maintained the top spot after breezing to a pair of victories while Duke dropped to third and unbeaten Auburn rose to fourth. Butler rounded out the first five, followed by the Jayhawks and another unbeaten in San Diego State. Oregon, Florida State and Kentucky rounded out the top 10.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Gordon made a three-point play with 1.1 seconds remaining, and the Orlando Magic beat the Sacramento Kings 114-112. Gordon finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in his return to Orlando’s lineup after missing one game with calf tightness. Nikola Vucevic had 26 points and 15 rebounds, and Evan Fournier scored 25 points. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for Sacramento. Nemanja Bjelica set career highs with 34 points and eight 3-pointers.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers have begun considering whether they will allow college athletes to profit from their names and images. The discussions are starting as the NCAA begins looking into dismantling rules that prohibit college athletes from doing so. Florida would follow the lead of California, which last year ignored pleas by the NCAA to keep the prohibitions in place. Ever since California decided to allow college athletes to earn money from their athletic prowess, a growing number of states are considering similar action. As a result, the NCAA is reconsidering its rules but hasn't committed to a specific timeline.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals say 23-year-old pitching prospect Fausto Segura has died. ESPN Deportes reported that Segura died in a traffic accident Sunday night in his native Dominican Republic. The right-hander signed a contract with Washington in 2017 and spent the past three seasons in the Nationals minor league system. Last year he was with the Auburn Doubledays in the short-season, Class-A New York-Penn League and appeared in 17 games as a reliever. The Nationals said in a statement Segura was “beloved by his teammates, coaches, coordinators and everyone he came in contact with throughout our organization.”
UNDATED (AP) — The field and dates for the fifth annual SheBelieves Cup are set. The U.S. women's national soccer team will compete against Spain, England and Japan in the round-robin tournament to be held in early March. Double-headers will be played in Orlando, Florida; Harrison, New Jersey, and Frisco, Texas. England and Japan have already secured spots in the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The United States opens its qualifying tournament later this January.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Cletrell Pope scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, Leon Redd scored a go-ahead 3-pointer and Bethune-Cookman finished on a 12-5 run to beat Morgan State 85-78. Pope shot 9 for 11 from the field. Malik Maitland scored 17 points and six assists and his layup tied it at 73 with 2:34 left to play. Redd hit his 3-pointer and Wali Parks added a 3 in the winning run. Troy Baxter had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (8-11, 2-2). David Syfax Jr. added 16 points and Stanley Davis had 12.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (AP) — MJ Randolph had 20 points and 15 rebounds as Florida A&M topped Coppin State 65-54. Evins Desir had 13 points for Florida A&M (4-11, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). DJ Jones added 10 rebounds. Rod Melton Jr., who led the Rattlers in scoring entering the contest with 13 points per game, was just 1 of 5 from the field.