Heroes to be honored for rescuing woman from sinking car

Police said Geraldine Crocitto lost control of her vehicle on Nov. 25 around 11 a.m. in the area of SE Lennard Drive and SE Mariposa Avenue, then crashed into two traffic signs and a light pole before careening into a retention pond.



The St. Lucie County Fire District said a Good Samaritan named Tim O'Brien was driving home when he saw Crocitto's car plunge into the water.