Heroes to be honored for rescuing woman from sinking car

Two men will be honored on Wednesday for saving a woman who was trapped inside a sinking vehicle in Port St. Lucie.
Police said Geraldine Crocitto lost control of her vehicle on Nov. 25 around 11 a.m. in the area of SE Lennard Drive and SE Mariposa Avenue, then crashed into two traffic signs and a light pole before careening into a retention pond.
The St. Lucie County Fire District said a Good Samaritan named Tim O'Brien was driving home when he saw Crocitto's car plunge into the water.
O’Brien jumped into the pond and swam out to Crocitto's sinking vehicle.
Fire officials said O’Brien yelled for Crocitto to roll down the window. Through the open window, O’Brien helped Crocitto take off her seat belt and pulled her out of the car.
"I grabbed onto her forearms and pulled as she twisted out of the window," said O’Brien. "At that point, I know that with all my strength, Jesus pulled me by the shirt. I think this was a miracle."
Another Good Samaritan, Carl O’Dell, witnessed the crash and swam out to help O’Brien bring Crocitto to shore.
Police said no one was hurt, but Crocitto was taken to the hospital for observation.
For their bravery and selflessness, O’Brien and O’Dell will be honored as Citizen Heroes at Wednesday’s Fire Board meeting of the St. Lucie County Fire District.
