Jeffrey Epstein records which could out sex-ring accomplices remain sealed

Records that could name Jeffrey Epstein’s secret-sex-ring accomplices will not be made public, at least for now.
The records are part of a civil defamation case between Epstein’s former girlfriend and alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, and one of his accusers, Virginia Robert Giuffre.
However, since the two women settled the defamation case in 2017, U.S District Court Judge Loretta Preska decided that there was no compelling reason to unseal the records, at least in relation to the defamation claims.
However, Preska wrote in her opinion that she recognizes the "great deal of public intrigue surrounding" Epstein, and said she could unseal some of the records if attorneys can prove the sealed records are relevant to other documents which were already unsealed last year.
You may remember, the courts unsealed more than 2,000 pages of records tied to Epstein and this defamation case the day before Epstein was found dead in his cell.
If attorneys can prove the sealed records in defamation case are relevant to the unsealed records in the defamation case, then Preska believes they would, by law, become accessible by the public.
Maxwell has denied procuring young, underage girls for Epstein, but she is under investigation by the FBI for her possible role in the alleged sex-ring.
Maxwell and Giuffre settled the defamation case for an undisclosed sum. Giuffre supported the release of the sealed records, while Maxwell’s team has fought to keep them sealed.
Scripps Only Content 2020