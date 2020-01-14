Port St. Lucie woman wins $500K after purchasing $5 scratch off

January 14, 2020 at 1:09 PM EST - Updated January 14 at 2:13 PM

The Florida Lottery said a Port St. Lucie woman turned $5 into $500,000 after purchasing a scratch-off lottery ticket at a local convenience store.

On Tuesday, officials said Patricia Latvis claimed the top prize from the $500,000 JACKPOT MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

She purchased her winning ticket at the Sunlight Food Mart located at 1289 Southwest Del Rio Blvd. in Port Saint Lucie.

The $500,000 JACKPOT MULTIPLIER game just launched in September of last year.

This scratch-off game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.01. However, the odds of winning $500,000 are 1-in-1,180,000.

