Port St. Lucie woman wins $500K after purchasing $5 scratch off

The Florida Lottery said a Port St. Lucie woman turned $5 into $500,000 after purchasing a scratch-off lottery ticket at a local convenience store.
On Tuesday, officials said Patricia Latvis claimed the top prize from the $500,000 JACKPOT MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
She purchased her winning ticket at the Sunlight Food Mart located at 1289 Southwest Del Rio Blvd. in Port Saint Lucie.
The $500,000 JACKPOT MULTIPLIER game just launched in September of last year.
This scratch-off game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.01. However, the odds of winning $500,000 are 1-in-1,180,000.
Scripps Only Content 2020