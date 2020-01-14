Riviera band needs help getting to St. Pete for MLK parade

A Riviera Beach marching band is gearing up to perform in MLK celebrations across the state, but they need your help.
At least 20 of the 110 participants in Sounds of Success Marching Band attend South Tech Prep Academy in Boynton Beach.
Principal Nicole Handy says in the program’s three years, she’s become a fan, “This is something that’s important for children. It’s important for society children need to be told at a young age they can be successful and be given opportunities to be successful.”
Those taking part in the award winning marching band pay a $25 sign-up fee. The only thing Band Director Antoine Miller asks for in return is dedication.
Band member Zasha Ochoa, explains, "He’s always on our case about you’re not going to be in band if you don’t have good grades because education is more important than being in band.”
The group is slated to perform in St. Petersburg on Monday for the city’s Martin Luther King Day Celebration, one of the largest in the state.
Before that happens, Miller said he needs to raise enough money to cover buses, hotels and gas for 100 people and time is running out.
“Money is a big hindrance and I don’t want that to be a reason why a child with talent is not able to prosper,” said Miller.
The band will perform this Saturday as well at the Riviera Beach MLK parade.
If you’d like to help them get to St Petersburg, here’s how you can donate:
Drop off payments at the Alpha Community Center 251 W 11th St., Riviera Beach, FL 33404 or click here to donate.
Scripps Only Content 2020