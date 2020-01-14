Warrior in pink share how her thinking played a role after her breast cancer diagnosis

Tanya Burke says she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.
"I was diagnosed with stage one triple-negative breast cancer. and it was invasive ductal carcinoma."
She had a double mastectomy.
"Mentally I knew that I had to pivot to get through this physically."
Burke turned to writing her feelings in a journal.
"I maintained positive thoughts, that I released negative thoughts, that I release negative people and negative situations to keep my mind sound so that my mind could align with my body."
Burke says her mental health played a role in helping her heal after her surgeries and chemo treatments. Her oncology counselor Patty Liebman helped guide her.
"It's cognitive, it's physiological, it's psychological, it is emotional. It's a very difficult time in people's lives."
Liebman says it can be overwhelming. That's why it's important to have a support system.
"Being open about what your needs are, open about your fears, open about your hope there's nothing more important than realistic hope. And lastly, hope is not an emotion it's a way of thinking."
Burke said, "This was a pause in my life and not the end of my life. And so I really moved forward with that attitude."
Burke organized a team to walk in Race for the Cure on Saturday, January 25th in downtown West Palm Beach.
