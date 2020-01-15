20-year-old dead in Vero Beach crash involving girls rowing team

A 20-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a college girls rowing team in Vero Beach, according to police.
Officers responded to the scene at the Merril P. Barber Bridge and Indian River Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Chief David Currey said a van carrying members of a girls rowing team turned in front of a pickup truck on a green light, causing the truck to slam into the van.
"The front right passenger of the van is the deceased, and from my knowledge, she turned 20 years old yesterday," said Chief Currey, who added that the woman was a student.
Police said at least 10 others were hurt in the wreck, including some with serious injuries.
Authorities said the rowing team is from a college in the Northeast.
The school was not identified by police, but The College of the Holy Cross, located in Worcester, Massachusetts, later released this statement:
Chief Currey said two vans were carrying members of the rowing team at the time of the crash, but only one of the vans was involved in the wreck.
Some traffic in the area was diverted Wednesday morning, but just before 12 p.m. police tweeted that the roadway was clear.
The name of the 20-year-old deceased woman has not been released.
