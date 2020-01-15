Express lane construction to start on I-95 this month

Your commute could get worse before it gets better along a stretch of Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County.
Later this month, crews will begin adding express lanes from Glades Road in Boca Raton to Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach.
For realtor Ricky Hen, this is great news.
"Traffic is awful to be honest with you," said Hen.
The Florida Department of Transportation will add two tolled express lanes along that stretch of I-95 in southern Palm Beach County.
"I think it's great idea," said Hen. "I think it will help a lot and add a lot and help a lot, and for me it will be fast."
Boca Raton City Council member Andy Thomson said drivers should prepare for construction on I-95 for the next several years.
"There will some pain in the meantime, but in three years it'll be better for everyone as part of this project," said Thomson.
Drivers can expect to see tree relocation, sound wall construction, and paving of I-95 over the next six months.
Hen said the construction craziness will be worth it.
"It will help me," said Hen.
The express lane work from Glades Road to Linton Boulevard is expected to be done by 2023.
