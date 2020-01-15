Fane Lozman settles legal battle with Riviera for $875K

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Palm Beach County man who has been locked in a legal battle with Riviera Beach for more than a decade has settled with the city for $875,000.
The Palm Beach Post reports that the settlement was reached Monday and will be presented to the City Council for approval next month.
The city of Riviera Beach has already spent more than $1 million in attorneys' fees as its disputes with Fane Lozman twice reached the U.S. Supreme Court.
Both times, the city failed to get its way.
The proposed settlement would pay Lozman a single dollar for his troubles.
