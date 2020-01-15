Fire breaks out at Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach

Smoke could be seen rising over the downtown West Palm Beach skyline on Wednesday morning.
Officials with West Palm Beach Fire Rescue said flames broke out in an air conditioning unit on the roof of a building at Rosemary Square, the city's popular entertainment district.
Video from FOX 29 viewer Peili Zhang showed a cloud of smoke shooting into the sky from the AC unit.
VIDEO OF FIRE:
Fire officials said no one was hurt, and the fire was quickly extinguished.
There's no word on what, if any, impact the fire had on businesses at Rosemary Square.
