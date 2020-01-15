Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored with just over a minute left in regulation and Steven Stamkos delivered the game-deciding goal in a shootout as the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Brayden Point also beat Kings goalie Jonathan Quick in the shootout, helping the Lightning rebound from a loss to New Jersey that stopped Tampa Bay’s franchise record-tying 10-game winning streak. Stamkos and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay in regulation. Jeff Carter, Kyle Clifford and Dustin Brown scored for the Kings.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 15 points, Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 13 and Florida bounced back from its worst performance of the season with a 71-55 victory over undermanned Ole Miss. The Gators were coming off a 16-point loss at Missouri. They were more efficient on both ends against the Rebels. They shot 54% from the field and forced 18 turnovers. Ole Miss played without leading scorer Breein Tyree (back bruise). Starting center Khadim Sy also didn't make the trip. KJ Buffen paced Ole Miss with 20 points. Blake Hinson added 16 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double this season.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dazon Ingram scored 15 points with a career-high 17 rebounds and UCF grabbed its first American Athletic Conference win of the season beating Tulane 74-55. UCF built a 25-9 lead and went to intermission up 34-17. The Knights distributed 10 assists on 12 field goals made before the break. Tulane missed 20 of 25-shot attempts in the first half. The Knights never trailed. Ingram scored 11 of his points from the foul line. Darin Green Jr. _ off the bench _ and Matt Milon each scored 12 and Brandon Mahan 11. Christion Thompson led Tulane with 19 points.
HONOLULU (AP) — Brooks Koepka returns to competition this week for the first time since injuring his left knee in South Korea three months ago. Koepka had stem cell treatment in his short offseason for a partially torn tendon in his patella. He slipped while walking off the tee on Oct. 18 at the CJ Cup and reinjured the knee. Koepka is playing in Abu Dhabi. He says his swing feels the same. Koepka says he started hitting balls before Christmas and doesn't feel pain. But he says the left knee still doesn't feel the same as the right knee.