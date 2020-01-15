Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida death row inmate has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his elderly neighbors. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that David Snelgrove received two consecutive life terms Tuesday following a jury's rejection of the death penalty. It was the third time prosecutors had attempted to have Snelgrove executed for the fatal robbery of his elderly neighbors. Snelgrove was 28 years old in June 2000 when he broke into the Palm Coast home of Glyn and Vivian Fowler. The couple had been asleep, but the husband woke up and interrupted the home invasion. Snelgrove killed the couple before taking money and jewels that he could pawn to support his crack habit.