Lawsuit: Jeffrey Epstein trafficked underage girls in the Virgin Islands

Jeffrey Epstein's private, Caribbean islands could end up in the hands of government officials after a new lawsuit claims the wealthy Palm Beach financier and his accomplices trafficked young women and underage girls throughout the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The civil lawsuit was filed by U.S. Attorney General of the Virgin Islands, Ms. Denise George.
In the suit, prosecutors allege Epstein used his private islands and other resources to conduct a "trafficking pyramid scheme."
More than a dozen women have sued Epstein's estate since the convicted sex-offender was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell last August, but George's office is the first government entity to sue Epstein's estate.
In a press conference on Wednesday, George revealed that she authorized an investigation into Epstein, a registered sex offender with her office, months ago. George said prosecutors uncovered a web or organizations and entities which helped Epstein traffick young women and underage girls as young as 13 years old.
In addition to Epstein's estate, six other entities are also named as defendants in the suit: The 1953 Trust, Plan D LLC, Great Saint Jim LLC, Nautilus Inc., Hyperion Air LLC, and Poplar Inc.
Anyone who may have been trafficked by the "Epstein Enterprise" in the Virgin Islands is asked to call the U.S. Attorney General's Office at (800) 998-7559.
READ THE LAWSUIT:
