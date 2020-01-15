Two men who helped save Port St. Lucie woman’s life honored by fire department

For Gerry Crocitto, each day is one she’s thankful for.
“God was with us, angels I’m sure we're there,” she said.
On November 25, Crocitto a Port Saint Lucie resident, was on her way to a funeral wake, as she was driving along Lennard Road, she says she couldn’t get her foot off the gas pedal and kept accelerating.
“I went around the median twice, and then they said the car went airborne and I went into the water on Lennard Road behind Sam’s Club,” she recalled.
The next thing Crocitto says she remembers was struggling to get out of the car as it was sinking in the water.
“Very frightening, thought I was going to die,” Crocitto said.
That’s when Tim O’Brian jumped in to help.
“I banged on the window and Gerry looked at me,” O, Brian said. “I said please, please get the window it was a miracle that she hit the button and the window came down.”
As he helped get Crocitto out of the water, a second man, Carl O’Dell jumped in helping to get them get back to land.
“It was hard to sit there and see somebody like that she didn’t know what she was doing or where she was at. I just did what comes natural and jumped in there,” he recalled.
Giving Crocitto, an 84-year-old survivor of Cancer a new lease on life and friendship.
“So thankful for God, Timothy and Carl for saving me,” she praised.
Scripps Only Content 2020