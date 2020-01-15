Witness gives his perspective on hit-and-run

Crist Jarrett says, he was literally right behind a state trooper just waiting at the light at the intersection of Congress Avenue and the I-95 on ramp.
"I see a car door swing open and I see a woman like obviously terrified. Just get out of her car waiving," he said.
State trooper Jennifer White was leaving a gas station when she saw a woman leave the black car. She started to drive towards her when the car she got out of cut across traffic and ran over her.
"After he hit her I was shocked in the car and then when I heard the engine rev up I started screaming in my car no, no, no. I didn't whether he knew she was underneath the car," Jarrett said.
Trooper White ran over to help the woman. The woman was able to sit up a few minutes later. FHP thinks this was a domestic dispute.
The trooper got the tag number and a good description of the car. Investigators caught up with William Panteleon in Tennessee .
Jarrett says, seeing a woman run over has been tough.
"As soon as it happened I went home and basically shut down for the day. And, I haven't been able to get it out of my head," he said.
Panteleon is facing attempted murder charges. We are told the woman he ran over we will be Ok.
