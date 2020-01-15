20-year-old college student killed in Vero Beach crash identified

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:
A 20-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a college women's rowing team in Vero Beach, according to police.
Officers responded to the scene at the Merril P. Barber Bridge and Indian River Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Chief David Currey said a van carrying members of a women's rowing team turned in front of a pickup truck on a green light, causing the truck to slam into the van.
"The front right passenger of the van is the deceased, and from my knowledge, she turned 20 years old yesterday," said Chief Currey.
The College of the Holy Cross, which is located in Worcester, Massachusetts, identified the student as Grace Rett, and released the following statement:
Police said at least 12 others were hurt in the wreck and taken to area hospitals, including some patients with serious injuries.
Chief Currey said two vans were carrying members of the rowing team at the time of the crash, but only one of the vans was involved in the wreck.
Some traffic in the area was diverted Wednesday morning, but just before 12 p.m. police tweeted that the roadway was clear.
Scripps Only Content 2020