Deadly motorcycle crash in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce police say a 30-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the 2000 block of Indian River Drive around 6:30 a.m.
Police said the motorcyclist, identified as Zachary Monreal, lost control and entered a northbound lane where he was struck by a car traveling northbound on Indian River Drive.
Monreal was pronounced dead at the scene.
The case remains under investigation by the Fort Pierce Police Department Traffic Homicide officers.
