4 families evicted at Stonybrook Apartments in Riviera Beach

Four families in Riviera Beach need a place to live after they were evicted from their homes Thursday morning at the Stonybrook Apartments.
Theresa Chappelle a mother of four was one of the families evicted around 7 a.m.
Chappelle says Palm Beach County Sheriff deputies knocked on her door this morning and told her she had to grab a few things and get out.
“You gotta go. Bottom line they just let my daughter grab a couple of things for her baby. She has a 5-month-old, and they just said, 'OK go ahead,'” said Chappelle.
When our FOX 29 news crew arrived later that morning, moving trucks and movers were putting stuff in boxes.
Chappelle told FOX 29 she was in the process of appealing her eviction after protesting poor living conditions.
“When you’re sitting using the restroom water falls in your back from the upstairs apartment,” said Chappelle.
She said she feels this eviction is part of retaliation against families who protested.
“No one should live like this,” said Chappelle.
Former Riviera Beach City Councilwoman Lynne Hubbard said she got a call this morning about the evictions from tenants asking her for help.
“To drag people out of their homes at 7 a.m. in the morning, while you’re trying to get children in the school bus, I think that that is despicable,” said Hubbard.
FOX 29 has reached out to the landlord of the property for comment, but our calls have not been returned.
