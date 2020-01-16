Local woman who fed vultures, gators settles suit for $53K

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Palm Beach County woman who fed vultures, alligators and other wildlife outside her gated community home has agreed to pay $53,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the homeowners association.
A Palm Beach County judge on Wednesday ordered Irma Acosta Arya to pay up by Feb. 14.
He also permanently enjoined her from further feedings of wildlife. Neighbors and the homeowners association say Acosta Arya's nocturnal and daytime feedings attracted flocks of defecating and vomiting vultures, along with raccoons, alligators and bobcats.
A neighbor described the smell as “like a thousand rotting corpses.” The community borders the wildlife-filled Grassy Waters Preserve.
