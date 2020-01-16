The Lord's Place mourns loss of its founder

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.-- The Lord's Place is mourning the death of Brother Joe Ranieri who founded the organization which has helped the homeless in Palm Beach County for several decades.
Ranieri died in an automobile crash Wednesday.
He began his quest to help the homeless in 1983 and even slept in a dumpster to raise money for those less fortunate.
Ranieri made a promise to God that he would pick the name The Lord's Place if God would help him raise the money to start it, according to the organization.
The Lord’s Place CEO Diana Stanley issued the following statement:
The Lord’s Place family is heartbroken over the loss of our beloved founder, Brother Joe Ranieri, who died unexpectedly in an automobile accident yesterday.
He had a vision to bring together our community to help those less fortunate. That vision was realized in the founding of The Lord’s Place.
His passion and his mission live on every day in the work of The Lord’s Place as we continue to help men, women and families on their journey out of homelessness.
We at The Lord’s Place, and the tens of thousands who have been helped since he founded the agency more than 40 years ago, will forever owe a debt a gratitude for his vision and unstoppable commitment to make it a reality.
