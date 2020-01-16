Miami looks to knock off No. 9 Fla St.

ACC ADVANCEMENT: The Seminoles have given up only 59.5 points per game to conference opponents so far. That's an improvement from the 64.4 per game they allowed against non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TRENT: Trent Forrest has connected on 31.3 percent of the 32 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 7 over his last five games. He's also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.