New York Mets legend Mike Piazza honored in Port St. Lucie

New York Mets legend Mike Piazza was honored Thursday at a special ceremony at Clover Park, the spring training home of the Mets in St. Lucie County.
Team and county officials announced that the address of the ballpark is being changed to 31 Piazza Drive.
"I've had many great memories here of preparing for seasons, great seasons," said Piazza. "It's a beautiful city, very beautiful people, they were always so kind and generous."
Piazza, a catcher who spent 16 seasons in the majors, including eight with the New York Mets, nailed 427 career home runs, 1,335 RBIs, and had a .308 career batting average.
The Pennsylvania native was a 12-time Major League Baseball All-Star. He was inducted into the New York Mets Hall of Fame in 2013, and his #31 was retired by the organization in 2016.
The Mets recently announced that First Data Field, which is also the home of the minor league St. Lucie Mets, has been renamed Clover Park.
Clover Park will host 16 spring training games this year, starting on Feb. 22 when the Mets face the Miami Marlins at 1:10 p.m.
