The pain of a deadly crash is being felt from Vero Beach to Massachusetts

A deadly crash involving one van and a pick-up truck at the intersection of Merril Bridge and Indian River Boulevard. In the van, members of the college of Holy Cross rowing team.
Twelve people injured and one dead. The deceased is 20-year-old Grace Rett who passed away as a result of her injuries.
Rett, a sophomore had just turned 20 on Tuesday. The college is a saddened and came together to celebrate her life and console one another.
"Thoughts and prayers out to the family," one student said.
Authorities say, the team was heading to the Vero Beach Rowing Club to train.
Kristine Sposato lives in Vero Beach but is from Massachusetts.
"They were probably waking up on one of the most beautiful days we have here in this area to come and train and this happened and it's horrible," she said.
Sposato is praying for all involved.
"They must be devastated," she said.
