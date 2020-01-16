Police: Masked man suspected in two 7-Eleven robberies

Boynton Beach police say a man is suspected of robbing two 7-Eleven stores within 15 minutes.
Police say the robberies happened on Christmas Eve. Investigators said the first took place at 3 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 744 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. And the second heist happened at a 7-Eleven in another city.
Investigators said the man had a deep, raspy voice and was wearing a gray hooded-sweatshirt with a horseshoe, jeans, tan work boots and a black face mask.
Anyone with information is urged to call Boynton Beach Det. Danielle Whitefield at 561-732-8116 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
